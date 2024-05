Bohm went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two additional RBI during Sunday's 11-5 win over the Nationals.

Bohm collected more than four RBI for the fifth time in his career, hitting a pair of sacrifice flies before tagging Tanner Rainey for a three-run homer in the eighth inning. In his last six games, Bohm is batting 8-for-24 (.333) with nine RBI.