Bohm went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

Bohm has been outstanding as a hitter but woeful on the field, so it makes sense to keep him as the designated hitter until his bat gets cold. That has yet to happen, however, and the 25-year-old is sporting a .700/.625/.900 slash line with two doubles, four RBI, three runs scored and three walks with no strikeouts over his first 16 plate appearances in 2022.