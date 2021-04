Bohm went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's loss against the Cardinals.

Bohm might have recorded just one hit, but it accounted for half of the Phillies' offense -- he drove in two with an RBI single that scored Rhys Hoskins and JT Realmuto. The third baseman has hit safely in five of the team's last six games, and this is the third time during the current season that he records two or more straight games with at least one hit.