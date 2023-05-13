Bohm went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Bohm got the Phillies on the board with his seventh-inning solo shot, then scored on a Bryce Harper double in the eighth to put Philadelphia ahead for good. The long ball snapped a 27-game power drought for Bohm, who had five doubles among 24 hits in that span. The infielder is up to four long balls, 26 RBI, 18 runs scored and two stolen bases with a .271/.342/.407 slash line through 38 contests.