Bohm went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in an 8-1 loss to the Marlins in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Bohm went deep in the second inning off Marlins starter Braxton Garrett, but that was the only run the Phillies could muster. Bohm also went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in the first game of the twin bill. The 24-year-old is slashing .330/.381/.500 with three homers, 19 RBI and 15 runs scored through 30 games in his rookie year.