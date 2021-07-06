Bohm went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-3 win over the Cubs.

Bohm helped spark a six-run rally for Philadelphia in the eighth inning when he forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk. He later scored on an Odubel Herrera home run before adding a solo shot of his own in the ninth. Bohm hit .329 in June, but he's still posted a lackluster .240/.291/.336 slash line with five homers, 37 RBI, 35 runs scored and four stolen bases through 309 plate appearances this year.