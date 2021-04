Bohm went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.

His first-inning blast was his first home run of the season, and first extra-base hit, while his steal later in the game was his second of the year. Bohm has a modest four-game hit streak going and five RBI in six games overall, but it's his early display of speed after stealing only one base in 44 games last year as a rookie that has carried the most fantasy intrigue.