Bohm went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.
Bohm knocked three singles for his fourth multi-hit effort in his last six games. He's gone 10-for-28 (.357) with just two RBI and six runs scored in that span, and only one of those hits, a double, has gone for extra bases. The third baseman has surged to a .295/.328/.407 slash line with 10 home runs, 61 RBI, 70 runs scored and a stolen base through 125 contests this year, which makes his lackluster 2021 look like a simple sophomore slump.