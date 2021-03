Bohm (groin) will start at third base and will bat cleanup in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bohm will rejoin the lineup for the first time since Thursday after left groin soreness kept him on the bench for a couple of days. Assuming he comes out of Sunday's contest no worse for the wear, Bohm should head into Opening Day ready to handle everyday duties at third base.