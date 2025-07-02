default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bohm is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Padres.

Bohm will exit the lineup for the first time since May 10, ending a stretch of 46 consecutive starts for the veteran infielder. Edmundo Sosa will fill in at third base in the early contest in place of Bohm, who will presumably return to the starting nine for the nightcap.

More News