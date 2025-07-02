Phillies' Alec Bohm: Receiving rare game off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bohm is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Padres.
Bohm will exit the lineup for the first time since May 10, ending a stretch of 46 consecutive starts for the veteran infielder. Edmundo Sosa will fill in at third base in the early contest in place of Bohm, who will presumably return to the starting nine for the nightcap.
More News
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Continues to hit for high average•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Hot streak continues with two hits•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Goes deep, drives in three•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Drives in four in Wednesday's win•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pair of knocks in win•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Homers in loss•