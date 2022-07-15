Bohm (finger) was reinstated from the restricted list but isn't starting Friday's game against the Marlins.

Bohm was unavailable for the Phillies' recent two-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status, but he'll rejoin the active roster ahead of the team's road series in Miami. However, the 25-year-old isn't starting as he continues to deal with a finger injury. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Matt Vierling will shift to third base while Mickey Moniak starts in center field.