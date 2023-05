Bohm is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Bohm's absence from the starting nine in the series finale opens up room at the corner-infield spots for Kody Clemens and Edmundo Sosa, who will start at first and third base, respectively. Unless he's used off the bench, Bohm will put his five-game hitting streak on hold until he likely rejoins the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.