Philadelphia reinstated Bohm (hamstring) off the 15-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at third base and bat fifth in the Phillies' series finale with the Dodgers.

Bohm missed just over the minimum 10 days while recovering from the mild hamstring strain. Though he's moved between first and third base when healthy this season, Bohm will likely see most of his time at the hot corner moving forward while Kody Clemens fills in at first base until Darick Hall (thumb) is ready to return from the 60-day IL. The Phillies optioned Drew Ellis to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Bohm.