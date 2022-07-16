site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Returns to lineup
RotoWire Staff
Jul 16, 2022
Bohm (finger) is starting Saturday against Miami.
Bohm sustained a dislocated left ring finger Monday against the Cardinals and didn't appear in any of the last three games. However, he'll start at third base and bat seventh during Saturday's matchup.
