site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-alec-bohm-riding-pine-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Riding pine Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bohm isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Bohm will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with a run, two walks and three strikeouts in the last three games. Brad Miller will start at third base and bat third.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read