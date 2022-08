Bohm went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and three runs in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Nationals.

Since June 24, Bohm has failed to record a hit in just three of his 31 contests, with the 26-year-old batting an incredible .393 over that stretch while scoring 22 runs and driving in 19. He'll look to stay hot in Sunday's series finale; he'll be included in the lineup at third base as the Phillies' No. 3 batter.