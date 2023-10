Bohm went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Mets.

Bohm reached the 20-homer mark for the first time in his four-year career with a go-ahead solo shot in the sixth inning. He had gone 0-for-17 over his previous four contests. The third baseman ends the regular season with a .274/.327/.437 slash line, 97 RBI, 74 runs scored, four stolen bases and 31 doubles over 145 games.