Bohm went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Bohm swatted his first home run since Sept. 3 with a solo blast in the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to seven games. He has 11 hits and five RBI over those seven games and is now up to 91 RBI on the year, giving him a chance to reach 100 RBI for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old has provided a steady bat for the majority of the season, as he's now slashing .281/.337/.439 with 17 home runs, 69 runs and a 41:87 BB:K in 563 plate appearances.