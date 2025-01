Bohm agreed to a one-year, $7.7 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The third baseman was the subject of trade rumors early in the offseason after a tumultuous finish to 2024, but it appears he'll be sticking in Philadelphia for the start of the upcoming campaign. Bohm totaled 15 home runs, 97 RBI and 62 runs with a .280/.332/.448 slash line in 143 games last year.