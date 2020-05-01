Play

Bohm recently signed with top baseball agent Scott Boras, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bohm has yet to reach Triple-A but has a clear path as the Phillies' third baseman of the future, a role he could potentially take over quite early this season. The Phillies have been open to locking up prospects to long-term extensions prior to their debuts, as they did with Scott Kingery prior to his Opening Day callup in 2018. Boras is famous for getting his players paid and has a reputation for preferring his clients go to free agency, but his acquisition of Bohm doesn't necessarily bode poorly for the Phillies. He's worked with the team in the recent past, including brokering Bryce Harper's $330 million deal in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories