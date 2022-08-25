site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Sitting Thursday
Bohm is not in the starting lineup Thursday versus the Reds.
Bohm will take a seat after he went 5-for-11 with two RBI and two runs scored in the first three games of the series. Edmundo Sosa will take over at third base and bat ninth in the series finale.
