Bohm went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.

His sixth-inning shot off Taijuan Walker knotted the game at 4-4, but the Phillies couldn't find another run. Bohm is heating up at the plate, going 6-for-15 (.400) over the last four games to raise his slash line on the season to .229/.264/.354 with three homers, two steals, 11 runs and 15 RBI through 27 contests.