Bohm went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Bohm tacked on the third run of the night for the Phillies with a solo shot off Lance McCullers in the second inning, one of five homers for Philadelphia on the night. The 26-year-old has now recorded an extra-base hit in all three games of the World Series after hitting three in the previous 11 postseason games. Bohm is now hitting .208 with eight RBI in the postseason across 48 at bats. The young third baseman will look to keep his power surge going Wednesday night in Game 4 of the World Series.