Bohm went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 win over Atlanta.

Bohm opened the scoring with his solo shot in the second inning, which was his first homer of the year. The third baseman also got on with a single in the fourth, and came around to score on an Andrew McCutchen single. Bohm has recorded multiple hits in four of his last seven games, going 9-for-22 (.409) in that span. He's batting .344 with four RBI and six runs scored in 39 plate appearances this year.