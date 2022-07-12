Bohm has been diagnosed with a left dislocated ring finger, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Bohm suffered the injury on a slide during Monday night's contest and had to leave the game immediately. Per Gelb, the team is still discussing whether Bohm will require a trip to the injured list. He was already set to be placed on the restricted list after being named ineligible for Philly's upcoming two-game series in Toronto, so the earliest he'll see any action is Friday in Miami, even if he's healthy enough to play over the next few days.