Bohm went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and stolen base in a 4-1 win over the Mets on Saturday.

Bohm singled in the third inning and walked, stole second and scored in the seventh. Though he's noticeably cooled since taking over as the everyday third baseman, the 25-year-old is still slashing an impressive .306/.356/.469. Bohm stole four bases in 115 games last season so he probably won't become a big threat on the bases moving forward.