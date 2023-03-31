Bohm went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Rangers.

Despite a number of key absences, Bohm was still hitting seventh in the Phillies' Opening Day lineup. Despite that, he played a major role in the team's offensive output as he slugged a two-run home run off Jacob deGrom in the second inning. Three frames later he delivered an RBI single. Bohm took a step forward in his production in 2022, and he'll be looking to make the next leap in his development in the current campaign.