Phillies' Alec Bohm: Takes seat Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Nationals.
Bohm will get a breather after he went 5-for-16 with a triple, three RBI and two runs over the last four games. Matt Vierling will take over at third base and bat eighth in the series finale.
