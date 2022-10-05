site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-alec-bohm-takes-seat-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 5, 2022
at
1:27 pm ET
•
1 min read
Bohm isn't starting Wednesday against Houston.
Bohm is getting a rare day off during Wednesday's regular-season finale after going 3-for-17 with a home run, a double, two runs, two RBI and two strikeouts over the last four games. Dalton Guthrie will start at the hot corner and bat seventh.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/05/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/25/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/23/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read