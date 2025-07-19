site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Taking seat Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Bohm isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Bohm will get a chance to rest Saturday after going 0-for-4 in the Phillies' game back from the break. Otto Kemp will fill the void at third base and bat sixth.
