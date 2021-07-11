Bohm has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least 10 days, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Bohm was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, though it was unclear whether that was due to a positive test or contact tracing. He'll now be forced to face a minimum of ten days, though his absence will be extended until he can pass through the league's health and safety protocols. Brad Miller could see an increase in playing time in Bohm's absence.