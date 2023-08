Bohm went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo homer and two additional runs scored in Monday's victory over the Giants.

It was a big night for the 27-year-old Bohm, who broke out of a 5-for-34 slump. He extended the Phillies' lead to 4-2 with a home run off Sean Manaea in the third inning, his 13th of the year to match a career high. Overall, Bohm's slashing .285/.338/.429 with 77 RBI and 58 runs scored across 464 plate appearances this season.