Bohm went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss against Pittsburgh.

Bohm opened the scoring with a two-run homer off Rich Hill in the fourth inning, his 10th of the year and first in 22 games. Despite the lack of power, Bohm's been fairly productive recently, going 11-for-32 (.344) over his last eight games. The 26-year-old first baseman is now slashing .284/.337/.420 with 65 RBI, 45 runs scored and three stolen bases across 377 plate appearances this season.