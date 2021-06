Bohm went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 13-6 win over the Giants,

All three knocks were singles, but it was still a productive day for the sophomore third baseman. Bohm is making plenty of contact in June, batting .360 (18-for-50) through 14 games with seven RBI and nine runs, but he had only one double over that stretch and is looking for his first homer since May 6.