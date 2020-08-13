The Phillies plan to recall Bohm ahead of Thursday's game against the Orioles, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Philadelphia has yet to confirm the promotion of its top position prospect, but Bohm is expected to be formally added to the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster at some point before the 4:05 p.m. ET first pitch Thursday. The Phillies presumably won't call up the 24-year-old slugger to handle a bench role, so expect him to receive a legitimate look as the team's everyday third baseman or designated hitter. Bohm's arrival could result in primary third baseman Jean Segura shifting over to the keystone to replace Scott Kingery, who has posted a lowly .263 OPS through 11 games this season.