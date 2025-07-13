Phillies manager Rob Thomson indicated following Saturday's loss to San Diego that Bohm (ribs) is doubtful to play Sunday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bohm was hit by a pitch in the left ribs during the second inning Saturday, though he was able to stay in the game until being pulled in the fourth. Thomson said after the contest that Bohm didn't get an MRI, but he explained that Bohm is "pretty sore" and that the injury may have affected the third baseman's swing. Sunday is the final game of the first half for Philadelphia, so if Bohm sits out, he'll have until next Friday, July 18, to recover. Edmundo Sosa took over at third base following Bohm's exit and could start at the hot corner Sunday.