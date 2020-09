Bohm went 3-for-4 with four RBI during a 6-5 win over the Red Sox in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The rookie came through in the clutch, bringing home J.T. Realmuto and Didi Gregorius with a walkoff single in the seventh inning. Bohm continues to impress in his first crack at big-league pitching; even after an 0-for-2 effort in the nightcap, he's slashing .291/.344/.419 through 24 games with two homers and 15 RBI.