Bohm will make $4 million in 2024 after winning his arbitration hearing with the Phillies on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Phillies had offered $3.4 million, but the ruling went in Bohm's favor. It's a nice raise for the third baseman in what was his first year of arbitration eligibility. Bohm is coming off a 2023 campaign which saw him slash .274/.327/.437 with 20 home runs and 97 RBI.