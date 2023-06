Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Friday that Bohm (hamstring) is still experiencing some soreness, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

It's not considered a significant setback, but Bohm won't be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday. He is instead going to test his mild left hamstring strain in a team workout. It sounds like the 26-year-old corner infielder should be ready to rock by early next week -- possibly as early as Sunday.