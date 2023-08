Bohm went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a steal in Monday's win over Miami.

Bohm is now 5-for-8 in his last two games. The 26-year-old first baseman may not want the calendar to flip to August, as he batted .337 (30-for-89) with a .916 OPS in July. Overall, Bohm is slashing .287/.343/.425 with 10 homers, 66 RBI, 45 runs scored and four stolen bases across 382 plate appearances.