Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Gets $5.2 million from Phillies
By RotoWire Staff
The Phillies and Marsh avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.2 million contract Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Marsh had been eligible for arbitration for a second time. The outfielder slashed .280/.342/.443 with 11 home runs across 133 regular-season contests for the Phillies in 2025. Marsh is slated to open 2026 as the team's primary left fielder.
