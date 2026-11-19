Rincon underwent hamstring surgery shortly after the conclusion of the minor-league season, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

It's the second hamstring surgery in three years for Rincon, who was clearly hobbled by the leg injury down the stretch of the season. The Phillies referred to the surgery as minor, so it would appear Rincon should be ready for the beginning of spring training. Added to the 40-man roster earlier this week, Rincon slashed .267/.410/.517 with 26 home runs, 30 stolen bases and a 95:111 BB:K over 118 games in 2026 at Double-A Reading.