Harper is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.
This is a planned day of physical and mental rest for Harper, who went hitless (but drew three walks) over the final three games of the Phillies' four-game weekend series at Atlanta. Kyle Schwarber will take a turn out of the DH spot Tuesday in Queens and Dalton Guthrie will cover left field.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Won't play field until after break•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Notches three hits, including homer•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Not ready for first base action•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Swiped second bag•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Ejected Sunday•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Stays hot Saturday•