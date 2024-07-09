The Phillies activated Harper (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Harper required just a minimum 10-day stay on the IL with a strained left hamstring. He is back in his customary third spot in the Phillies' lineup and playing first base for Tuesday's series opener against the Dodgers.
