As anticipated, Harper will make his 2023 debut as the Phillies' designated hitter Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, less than six months after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right (throwing) elbow. It's an incredibly swift return from that procedure and Harper might need regular days off out of the gate, but his return is worth celebrating and arrives as excellent news for fantasy managers who got him at a value this spring. The 30-year-old slugger has delivered a .940 OPS across his first four seasons with Philadelphia while averaging 36 home runs, 105 RBI, 17 stolen bases and 108 runs scored for every 162 games played.