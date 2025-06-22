Harper (wrist) progressed to soft toss ahead of Saturday's game against the Mets, MLB.com reports.

Harper continues to gradually ramp up his baseball activity amid his recovery from right wrist inflammation, as his absence has now extended beyond two weeks. There remains no clear timetable for his return to the field, and it's unclear if the Phillies will send him on a brief minor-league rehab assignment or simply reinstate him from the injured list once the superstar first baseman is deemed ready for game action. In the meantime, Alec Bohm and Otto Kemp should continue to split the reps at the cold corner.