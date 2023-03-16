Harper (elbow) hit soft toss Thursday in Phillies camp, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
It's another step forward for Harper, who had been limited to tee work since he arrived at the Phillies' spring training complex earlier this month. On the mend from Tommy John and ulnar nerve transposition surgery, the 30-year-old slugger is expected to be ready to return at DH for the reigning NL champs just prior to the All-Star break.
