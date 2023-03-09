Harper (elbow) hit off a tee for the first time Thursday in Phillies camp, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The workout came right after a followup physical, which apparently showed an encouraging degree of healing in Harper's surgically-repaired right elbow. The 30-year-old slugger had been limited to dry swings so far in his rehab progression before taking this meaningful step forward. Throwing, and thus playing the outfield, could remain an issue throughout all of 2023, but Harper is on track to return offensively from Tommy John surgery around the middle of the upcoming season.