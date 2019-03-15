Harper has nothing worse than a foot contusion after being hit by a pitch Friday against the Blue Jays, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Harper will have an X-ray to verify that he's avoided a fracture, but as of right now, the team believes there's no cause for major concern. The outfielder's spring preparation was already going to be brief, as he didn't sign his contract until midway through camp, but even with another few days off to rest his foot he'll still likely be good to go for Opening Day.