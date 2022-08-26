Harper (thumb) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday and will bat cleanup while serving as the designated hitter Friday against the Pirates, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harper hasn't played in two months after fracturing his left thumb when a pitch hit his hand, but he's ready to go after just a pair of rehab games. He could hardly have done more to show he was ready in those two contests, as he went 5-for-8 with two homers and two doubles. He was having an excellent year prior to the injury, slashing .318/.385/.599 with 15 homers in 64 games, and he'll hope to continue that form down the stretch as the Phillies look to end the league's second-longest playoff drought.